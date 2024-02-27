Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hotel Renovator, Two Horizons

Hotel Renovator Announced For Xbox & PlayStation Release

After having already been released on PC, Focus Entertainment revealed they will finally bring Hotel Renovator to PlayStation and Xbox.

Article Summary Hotel Renovator is hitting Xbox & PlayStation in March with all PC content included.

Unveil your hotel's potential with in-depth customization from over 2000 designs.

Manage and invest in your hotel to attract guests and earn 5-star reviews.

Explore the hotel's history in Story Mode & share creations via mod support.

Focus Entertainment and developer Two Horizons announced they are releasing Hotel Renovator for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles in March. The game has been out on PC for about ten months now, giving players the experience of taking a hotel from dumpster fire to desirable location, as you make all of the choices in how it will look. The console version will come with all of the content released on PC so far, with a plan to release more after launch. You can check out the latest trailer as it will be released on March 12 for both platforms.

Hotel Renovator

Unleash your inner designer and renovate the hotel of your dreams! Embark on a makeover journey to turn this worn-out place into a successful getaway. Play with thousands of furniture pieces and accessories, and manage the hotel to get 5-star reviews! Play the way you want, share your best creations with the community, and find inspiration from other renovators.

Break it down: You inherit an old, neglected hotel in terrible condition. Others have given up hope, but you sense the extraordinary potential erupting out of this place. Before you unveil this hotel's beauty, you need to get your hands dirty. Grab your tools to tear down that old wallpaper, rip up the panel flooring, and bust through walls to get out with the old and in with the new.

Design your heart out: Express yourself and customize away! Modern, retro, cozy, or even funky, enjoy endless possibilities! You'll be able to choose from more than 2000 designs of appliances, lights, curtains, rugs, paintings, materials, and colors to decorate the hotel in your style.

Invest and manage: The higher the standard you maintain, the more money you earn. Invest in the amenities and attractions at your Hotel to stand out. Buy an old swimming pool or restaurant to attract more guests! Meet their needs, keep rooms tidy, and repair issues quickly. If you leave a great impression on a guest, you'll get 5-star reviews!

A place with a story: Discover the secret history of your family hotel as you meet the needs of colorful VIP clients in Story Mode. If you're looking to test your interior design abilities with picky customers and challenges, this is the spot for you. It's up to you to make a name for yourself in the hotel industry.

Share your creativity: Hotel Renovator lets your creativity run even wilder by offering mod support. So get ready to create and share unique furniture designs, lending and drawing inspiration from a community of like-minded renovators!

