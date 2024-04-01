Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Releases New Floor Is Lava Update

Frozen District bring a kids game to House Flipper 2 for April Fool's Day, as you can turn the floor into lava for a limited time.

Article Summary New "Floor Is Lava" April Fool's update hits House Flipper 2.

Design wild courses with lava flows in a nostalgic nod to childhood games.

House Flipper 2 players get creative liberty in this limited-time mode.

Build, share, and compete in lava-filled layouts within the gaming community.

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen District has released a new April Fool's Day update for House Flipper 2, as you can now make the floor lava for a short time. The "Floor Is Lava" update takes the classic children's game and turns it into a mode for the game, as you'll be able to create different paths within the home made up of ordinary materials and DEADLY LAVA! You'll have the chance to design it however you wish, but only for a limited time as this is just a prank and not a permanent fixture in the game. (Until everyone screams loud enough to keep it in, because who wouldn't want to design a home with lava floors?)

House Flipper 2 – Floor Is Lava

Did you cherish playing Floor is Lava in your younger days? It was about mastering your moves, achieving perfect balance, and designing the ultimate furniture layout to navigate the house flawlessly. The stakes were high. Each jump, too long or too short, every rushed move could spell the difference between triumph and tumbling. But now, House Flipper 2 invites you to cast seriousness aside with this whimsical April Fools update. Design your personal "Floor is Lava" courses, challenge the clock for the top record, and unleash pure fun. And don't worry—unlike in real life, in House Flipper 2, you're all clear to cause chaos with zero risk of eviction.

This separate mode within House Flipper 2 allows for complete freedom to select, edit, and race through courses tailored to your liking. Whether it's within houses you already own or constructing a dedicated "Floor is Lava" playground, the only limit is your imagination. Share your courses via the House Flipper 2 Content Hub, challenge friends to beat your time, or let the entire community in on your creation.

