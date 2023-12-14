Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Merge Games, Video Games | Tagged: , ,

House Flipper 2 Reveals Special Edition & Custom PC Giveaway

Merge Games has revealed details to the special edition for House Flipper 2, as well as a custom PC tower designed based on the game.

It's a busy week for Merge Games as they have released House Flipper 2, revealed a new special edition, and are giving away a custom PC tied to the game. The Special Edition, also called the Retail Edition, will come with a ton of extras for those of you who love the series and want to show it off. As you can see, it comes with stickers, pins, a poster, a map, and more. On top of this reveal, the two companies have partnered up with AMD and Mod.io to create a special PC tower designed to embody the game as you turn trash homes into dream locations. You can pre-order the Special Edition from Signature Edition Games as it will be released in March 2024, and we have more details on the contest below.

House Flipper 2 Special Edition 

Dust off your toolbox! House Flipper has returned with tons more renovation projects and run-down homes in need of a little love and affection. With all-new features, including Sandbox mode and improved visuals, grab your good old hammer, trusty paint roller, and sturdy mop and build bigger and better than ever before! Bundled with a host of home reno essentials, the House Flipper 2 Special Edition contents include:

  • Special Edition box and sleeve
  • The cozy town of Pinnacove map
  • 'Greetings from Pinnacove' A2 poster
  • Bessie the Beaver sticker sheet
  • Carpenter's pencil and brick eraser
  • 3 Metal Pins
  • House Flipper 2 Coaster
  • Standard Edition Game
Custom PC Giveaway

Run in partnership with AMD and Mod.io, the makers of House Flipper 2 want to see your best creations interpreting how Robinson Crusoe (from Daniel Defoe's 1719 novel) might live if he had unlimited resources to build his dream home on a desert island. The First Place Prize is a Custom Miniature Home PC, complete with a working living room TV (that you can play House Flipper 2 on!) and a coolant-filled shower! The PC comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800 X3D processor and the Radeon RX 7900XTX graphics card.

