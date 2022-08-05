Hugh Neutron Officially Joins Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

After being teased weeks ago, GameMill Entertainment has finally added Hugh Neutron to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl's roster. The character comes as part of his own DLC pack to the game, which you can pick up for $5, or get it as part of the Season Pass for $12. The character comes with his own scientific way of fighting off other characters and the use of Duck-Fu, so have fun figuring out how best to channel your inner mallard. This is the second of three characters recently announced, with Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life yet to be added later in the Fall. We got more info for you below, along with the trailer showing him off in action as you can get the character right now.

Fully voiced by the one-and-only Mark DeCarlo, the loveable duck collector brings an exciting fighting style, along with an all-new stage and bonus alternate costume. The Hugh Neutron Brawler Pack is now available as part of the "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass," featuring Jenny Wakeman, Hugh Neutron and Rocko (coming this fall), as well as their unique stages and costumes, all for $11.99. The "Hugh Neutron Brawler Pack" can also be purchased as an individual content pack for $4.99. Hugh Neutron Is Here: Hugh Neutron joins the brawl with a new, wacky, fast-paced fighting style. Light as a feather, Hugh can fly like a duck – and hit with one, too! Sweep the competition with a combination of pies, bananas, motorcycles, and the art of Duck-Fu.

