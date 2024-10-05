Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Human Fall Flat, Human Fall Flat VR

Human Fall Flat VR Will Be Released At Month's End

Human Fall Flat VR has an official release date at the game will arrive at the end of the month for Meta Quest and the PSVR 2

Article Summary Human Fall Flat VR launches October 31, 2024, on Meta Quest and PSVR 2 with a new 3rd-person VR view.

Experience all original levels and community-created Extra Dreams in VR for immersive gameplay.

Join up to four players to solve physics puzzles, customize your Human avatar with diverse outfits.

New VR controls enhance climbing, exploration, and team play, perfect for fun with friends.

Indie game developer No Breaks Games and publisher Curve Games have confirmed that Human Fall Flat VR will be released at the end of October. The team confirmed the official release date has been set for October 31, 2024, for both Meta Quest and PSVR 2. We have more details for you below, along with the latest trailer above showing off more of the game

Human Fall Flat VR

Human Fall Flat VR features an intuitive 3rd-person view designed especially for VR headsets. Each controller you wield controls the respective arm of your Human avatar, adding an unprecedented level of physicality to the best-selling game. The VR edition of Human Fall Flat includes all the levels from the game's original release, along with a wide selection of Extra Dreams created by some of the most talented community creators. From hazardous industrial zones to the slippery slopes of a snowy Alpine wonderland, enjoy the sights and sounds of Human Fall Flat as you've never seen them before!

Human Fall Flat has always been more fun with friends, and that's just as true with the standalone VR edition! Pick a party of up to four Humans and work together to carefully navigate each level's perilous traps, and solve each collection of physics-based puzzles. Customize your Human as you see fit with a massive selection of outfits to add to your collection! Whether you're a skydiver, chef, astronaut or ninja at heart, there's a look for you in Human Fall Flat. Choose a head, upper, and lower body style, then go wild with the customizable colors!

Whether you're a seasoned Human Fall Flat player or jumping into the game's many, varied dreamscapes for the first time, leaping, carrying, or swinging has never felt so intuitive. The new VR controls, however, enable a new level of experimentation. Climbing becomes an even more efficient method of traversal, and dancing, well, sometimes just need to express yourself! As ever, this VR edition is best experienced with friends and supports the frivolity that only comes when you team up with up to three wobbly buddies.

