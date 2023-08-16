Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Billie Bust Up, Giddy Goat Games, Humble Games

Humble Games Announces New Musical Title Billie Bust Up

Humble Games and Giddy Goat Games will work together to release the new musical game Billie Bust Up, but a date has yet to be revealed.

Humble Games announced they have partnered with Giddy Goat Games to take on publishing duties for their 3D platforming musical, Billie Bust Up. The game has been in development for over six years, which included launching a Kickstarter a few years ago to seek funding to make the game. With Humble on board, it seems like it's just a matter of time before the game has a release date. You can check out more about the game below.

"In Billie Bust Up, players can embark on a magical, musical odyssey in a 3D platformer inspired by their favorite timeless, tuneful, and imaginative animated films. Play the lead role as an adventurous and headstrong young goat named Billie on a quest to follow in her long-lost father's hoofsteps and reclaim a powerful magic. Alongside a mystic axolotl mentor Aristotle and playable pet fox Oscar, players will explore strange realms, take on showstopping villains with their own unforgettable songs, master incredible magical powers, and discover a darkly fantastic world where skillful gameplay and memorable music are harmoniously intertwined."

Move to the music: Put your platforming and musical talents in the spotlight in fun, challenging, rhythm-based battles. Attacks drop to the beat, and lyrics clue you in to what's coming next.

Put your platforming and musical talents in the spotlight in fun, challenging, rhythm-based battles. Attacks drop to the beat, and lyrics clue you in to what's coming next. An enchanting ensemble: Ghosts. Feline smugglers. Puppets. Adventure alongside a charming cast of brave heroes and sinister villains, each with their own complex backstories and personalities.

Ghosts. Feline smugglers. Puppets. Adventure alongside a charming cast of brave heroes and sinister villains, each with their own complex backstories and personalities. For the young at heart: Fanciful fantasy with thrills, humor, pathos, and heart. Discover a tale of friendship, family, and the shadowy secrets that sometimes lurk behind the most vibrant exteriors.

Fanciful fantasy with thrills, humor, pathos, and heart. Discover a tale of friendship, family, and the shadowy secrets that sometimes lurk behind the most vibrant exteriors. Show stopping songs: Each main character has their own signature song revealing their personality and motive. Bust out your own vocals with an optional sing-a-long mode for every song!

Each main character has their own signature song revealing their personality and motive. Bust out your own vocals with an optional sing-a-long mode for every song! Incredible magic powers: Tap into a symphony of awesome abilities to take on the world's challenges. Glide over obstacles with your umbrella wand. Conjure shields, ice, and distracting decoys.

Tap into a symphony of awesome abilities to take on the world's challenges. Glide over obstacles with your umbrella wand. Conjure shields, ice, and distracting decoys. A welcoming world: Accessibility features like UI color and sizing options, assist modes, and options for visual and audio cues help ensure more people can join the fun.

