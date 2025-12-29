Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clumsy Bear Studio, Hungry Horrors

Hungry Horrors Confirms Early Access Launch in January

The new card-based adventure game Hungry Horrors has been confirmed for an Early Access launch, as the game arrives this January

Article Summary Hungry Horrors launches in Early Access on Steam January 19, 2026, from Clumsy Bear Studio.

Cook classic British and Irish dishes to feed—and battle—mythical monsters from folklore.

Strategically build a culinary card deck, master flavours, and unlock powerful combos.

Explore enchanted lands, uncover artifacts, and upgrade your recipes with each run.

Indie game developer and publisher Clumsy Bear Studio will launch their latest game, Hungry Horrors, into Early Access next month. This particular game is a card-based adventure that draws inspiration from British and Irish folklore, where you'll assemble recipes to feed to various creatures as a means of battling them. Because what monster is going to fight you on a full stomach? Enjoy the trailer here as the game will drop into EA on Steam on January 19, 2026.

Hungry Horrors

Cook traditional British and Irish dishes, build the deck, and feed mythical monsters in a card game where cooking replaces combat and every meal can mean the difference between triumph and becoming the next course. Hungry Horrors blends strategy, British and Irish folklore, and dark humour into a pixel art card game where food and fear collide.

Build Your Culinary Deck: Craft and customise your deck with authentic recipes and spices from across the British Isles. Combine ingredients, chain flavour combos, and serve dishes that match each Horror's cravings. Feed them full before they reach you, using your growing culinary arsenal to stay one step ahead.

