Hunt For Chonkachu: What Vivid Voltage Offers Pokémon TCG Players

The Vivid Voltage expansion has set off a huge surge of excitement amongst fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. While there is one card that is getting a lot of attention, there is a lot to love about this Pokémon TCG expansion. Let's dive in.

The hunt for Chonkachu

The card that is driving up the TCG hype in a major way isn't Charizard this time around. The Pikachu VMAX, lovingly referred to as the Chonkachu, has become something of a white whale for Vivid Voltage collectors. The card comes in two forms, including the standard VMAX and the Secret Rainbow Rare card, the latter of which is sure to be a crowning achievement for the lucky Pokémon TCG collectors who have pulled it.

Now, while the Chonkachu is certainly worthy of the immense hype, there are a lot of amazing Vivid Voltage card that collectors will want to hunt down. Here are some of the best offerings Vivid Voltage has beyond the elusive Pikachu VMAX.

Amazing Rare cards: new to Pokémon TCG

The Amazing Rare cards were introduced in Vivid Voltage for the first time, launching this new type of collectible with a line-up of six rainbow-splashed Pokémon: Jirachi, Celebi, Raikou, Rayquaza, Zamazenta, and Zacian. These are gorgeous cards and add a new element of excitement to pack openings.

The current Japanese set, titled Shiny Star V, continues the Amazing Rares with Reshiram, Kyogre, and Yveltal, so fans of the English-language TCG can expect this type of card to continue in the next set.

Pokémon V & V Full Art cards

While hunting for the Chonkachu, don't overlook Vivid Voltage's beautiful V and V Full Art cards. Two of the best-looking ones are the dynamic Pikachu and the full art Aegislash, which feels as if it's being seen from through a diamond, with a unique colorway of lavender and crystal with hints of a full rainbow.

The beautiful artwork of Vivid Voltage

In general, there's a lot to love in Vivid Voltage. Just take a look at the above art. The variety of art styles in even the common cards is incredible, and Pokémon of all generations are getting major love. This is a great set for Pokémon fans who have left the TCG behind to dive back in.