Hunt The Night Releases New Gameplay Video Hyping April Launch Get a look at the latest gameplay video for Hunt The Night as the team is hyping the game before it comes out next month.

DANGEN Entertainment and Moonlight Games have released a new video this week for Hunt The Night that shows off more of the gameplay ahead of release. The video itself goes over a lot of the aspects without being a guiding hand, as you see about six minutes' worth of gameplay from an early portion of the title. Enjoy the trailer below before the game comes out on PC platform on April 13th.

"The story of this condemned and decadent world is given through characters, the world design and collectibles. Discover all kinds of locations, from ancient cathedrals and libraries of knowledge to lost kingdoms and devastated floating cities. Vesper is joined by her dark counterpart, Umbra, who not only grants a teleportation skill that grants access to new areas, but also becomes a driving point in the story and narrative in Hunt the Night. While exploring Medhram, Vesper can dash through enemies and perform combos with a variety of melee weapons that have different attributes, including swords, spears, claws and more. Players use the right stick to aim Vesper's firearm to shoot enemies from afar, or blast them up close with a shotgun for major damage. Unleash Vesper's dark powers in a pinch to get the edge in battle, or use a healing rose at a safe distance to rally once more."

"Hunt the Night features intense boss battles where Vesper must overcome the ancient horrors of the Night. Players must learn their weak points, attack patterns and survive through challenging patterns that can become more extreme. In addition to boss battles, Vesper can accept 'Hunts' at the 'Crow's Nest' base, track down the dark beast, and hunt the most powerful creatures of the Night for rewards. Players will discover protective equipment and Moonstones to customize their approach, with upgrades available via NPCs at the hub."