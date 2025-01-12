Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arc Games, Heart Machine, Hyper Light Breaker

Hyper Light Breaker Reveals New Early Access Content

Hyper Light Breaker has released a new trailer and info about the content coming to the game before it launches in Early Access

Article Summary Hyper Light Breaker unveils exciting content before Early Access launch on January 14.

Explore vast biomes and battle the Abyss King in this thrilling rogue-lite adventure.

Engage in single or co-op play with dynamic combat and evolving storylines.

Unlock weapons, upgrade the hub, and enjoy diverse narratives and vibrant characters.

Developer Heat Machine and publisher Arc Games have revealed new information about what will be in Hyper Light Breaker when the game drops in Early Access. It has been a hot minute since we've heard anything about the game after the whole debacle with Gearbox and Arc eventually taking over publishing duties, but the title is on track to be released into Early Access this week on January 14. Ahead of that, however, the team revealed a new trailer, which you can check out here, showcasing the content you'll encounter in the game and some other major announcements. Enjoy the trailer above as we prepare for the title's release this week.

Hyper Light Breaker

Enter the Overgrowth, a new land in the world of Hyper Light. Play alone or with friends to explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, create new builds, survive the mysterious Crowns, and overthrow the almighty Abyss King in this action rogue-lite adventure from the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. A world in disarray, with mysteries to solve, vicious enemies to fight, and fully 3D environments to explore. A vast, ever-changing world awaits with massive, open biomes and deep labyrinths. Use your wall-dashing, hoverboard, glider, and more for incredible freedom across landscapes.

Play single-player or lead your team of Breakers through the Overgrowth in online cooperative play. Face hordes of enemies and gigantic bosses in frenetic third-person combat. Discover and unlock a wide arsenal of weapons and items to create the perfect build for every run. Learn more about the Overgrowth and the deep storylines hidden within each death and subsequent attempt. Help the settlement flourish over the course of your journey. Your accomplishments will introduce new, colorful characters and permanent upgrades to the hub. Visit settlers between each run and discover their unique, evolving stories.

