Hyper Studio Reveals New Simulator Title Shopping Mall Renovator

Hyper Studio announced they have another simulator title on the way as you'll get your renovator shoes on in Shopping Mall Renovator. Now you too can live out the fantasy of buying a run-down mall, cleaning it up, and rebuilding all of the shops to look amazing so others can move in and do business. This one appears to be like most renovation sims in that you'll start small and slowly upgrade what you can do over time to help make the place better than it was before. The only challenge is that you're now doing it in a mall setting. You can check out the trailer below as we now wait for them to announce a release window.

Buy, clean up, renovate and decorate shopping malls in this fun and engaging renovator game. Look for buildings that can be refurbished into shopping centers, buy them at a fair price, watch your vision come to life and make money by selling your projects to local businessmen or by running them yourself! Clean up the space! Most of the halls will be abandoned and will desperately need restoration. You will have to collect all the trash, clean the walls, clean the rust, install new windows, doors, and a lot more!

There are plenty of floor patterns and paints that you can put on the walls. Match them with the decoration and the type of the shop you desire to build! You can renovate old furniture or buy new one. The wide variety of options makes building every shop a unique experience. You decide which shops will end up in the renovated mall! You may choose to build small boutiques that offer unique experiences for the rich or two-storey giant chain-stores where everybody can find something for themselves. You are the heart, the brain and the soul behind the entire project!