HyperX Reveals Two New Gaming Headsets For Console

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners have a new gaming headset option as HyperX unveiled the CloudX Stinger 2 for both consoles.

HyperX has revealed a brand new headset model specifically for consoles, as the CloudX Stinger 2 has been created for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Basically, this brand of headset has already been out for PC players, offering an affordable option in comparison to many other companies that produce headsets across the board. With a focus on them being comfortable and durable with soft memory foam and premium leatherette design. This new pairing offers the same for both consoles, as you're getting a lightweight design with a white colorway, complete with the audio improvements from the last design for both in-game and when chatting. You can read more about them below, along with a quote from the company, as they are both selling for $50 starting today.

The Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation and CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox are built on the foundation of the original HyperX Cloud Stinger. The headsets feature large 50mm drivers for clear audio and rotating earcups for a comfortable fit with easy–access audio controls and a swivel–to–mute microphone for added convenience and clear voice quality. The new Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation and Xbox offer enhanced features and options to cater to a wider range of gamers. Weighing under 300g, the headsets are designed to provide quality user experiences with excellent sound and lightweight comfort. As an officially licensed headset by Xbox, the CloudX Stinger 2 ensures seamless connectivity to Xbox controllers through the 3.5mm jack.

"We're thrilled to expand our console headset lineup with Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation and CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox," said Andrew Ewing, Director of Console/Cloud Gaming, HyperX. "Lightweight with exceptional features and extraordinary comfort, the new console headsets stay true to the legacy of Cloud Stinger predecessors and deliver immersive in–game experiences, all at affordable price points."

