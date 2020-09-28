Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity Gets A New Champions Trailer

Nintendo dropped a new surprise trailer over the weekend for their upcoming game Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity. The company just dropped the trailer on their YouTube page with little fanfare yesterday, but it's actually a cool trailer. This one shows off Link and Princess Zelda coordinating their efforts along with the four Guardians before the major battle takes place against Ganon 100 years before Breath Of The Wild. You get to see the characters in a whole new light with new cutscenes and content from some familiar places. You can watch the trailer below as the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 20th, 2020.

In the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, which launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 20, players will be transported to the time before the Great Calamity happened, participating in epic battles against a backdrop of familiar locations in Hyrule before they were destroyed. The game stars recognizable characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild like Link and Zelda, as well as other characters like the four Champions, who will be playable for the very first time in the Hyrule Warriors series. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity finds plenty of inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – not just in its visual style. Many of the most popular and fan-favorite characters from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are playable, including Link and Zelda. In addition to hacking and slashing their way through swarms of enemies to defend Hyrule, players will also solve environmental puzzles, unlock weapons and skills, craft materials, visit shops to obtain items and use the power of the Sheikah Slate, which fans will recognize from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.