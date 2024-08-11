Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Honkai Impact 3rd, Hyte

Hyte Teams With HoYoverse For Honkai Impact 3rd PC Designs

Fans of Honkai Impact 3rd will get a kick out of the new designs from Hyte, as they havve created new PC accessories for the title

Article Summary Hyte and HoYoverse unveil Honkai Impact 3rd-themed PC accessories, including a special Y40 Songque design.

The Y40 Songque case bundle features exclusive artwork, customized components, and limited edition badging.

Keycap set includes 254 pieces with golden alphas and Japanese sublegends, compatible with most keyboard layouts.

Complete your setup with the Encased Fortune Desk Pad and enjoy the immersive Honkai Impact 3rd aesthetic.

Hyte announced they have teamed up with HoYoverse for a new PC tower design as they have created a couple of Honkai Impact 3rd-inspired designs. The team has created a brand new PC case using the Y40 Songque design, adorning it with images of the characters and setting, along with some customizable additions for you to throw into it. They also made a special set of keycaps and a desk pad in a bundle, in case you want to totally customize a chunk of your setup. We have more details below on both, as they're available right now for $180 and $130, respectively.

Honkai Impact 3rd Y40 Songque "Encased Fortune" Case Bundle

Adorned across a backdrop of golden leaves befitting a lady of the Seven Shus… Songque welcomes you, Captain, to good fortune! Featuring Songque in an all-original emerald green outfit on a black, special edition HYTE Y40, there's no better way to give your Hyperion captain's quarters the gilded desktop upgrade it deserves. Extra details appear on limited edition numbered badges, a customized power switch, Honkai Impact 3rd iconography, and a fan shroud kit featuring Songque's signature sunglasses! But remember, Purge of Ten Faces rests across the front glass gently as a reminder of Songque's honeyed words and the appearance of Jovial Deception: Shadowdimmer…

Officially licensed HYTE Y40 Songque "Encased Fortune" Case Bundle

Industrial UV-printed artwork inside the glass with 100% Original Collaboration Artwork designed for HYTE Y40 by Honkai Impact 3rd

PLUS: Included 6-pc Songque Signature Fan Shroud Pack (3x 120mm + 3x 140mm)

Incrementally numbered, limited edition case badging

Customized Backlit iconic Songque Power Button and Right Panel

Keycap Set and Encased Fortune Desk Pad Bundle

Complete the look of your Captain's Quarters aboard the Hyperion with the limited edition Songque "Shadowdimmer" Keycap Set and Encased Fortune Desk Pad Bundle! Featuring golden alphas with Japanese sublegends, red accents, and Shadowdimmer icons on a light and dark emerald green colorway… this elegant 254-piece worldwide compatible keycap set proves worthy of Songque's new S-Rank battlesuit. Collect yours and cast Songque's Stellar Outburst of Divine Gold in style!

Profile: Cherry profile, MX-compatible keycaps

Materials: Dye-sublimated PBT plastic

Base Kit Compatibility: 254 caps, fits the majority of all keyboard layouts including 40%, 60%, 65%, TKL, HHKB, 75%, full-size keyboards, split, ergo and many others with full spacebar coverage options

Compatible with UK/ISO, ANSI, JIS, and AZERTY options

Complete your keyboard atop the included limited edition DP-900 Deskpad featuring Songque's "Encased Fortune" original artwork developed for the collaboration between Honkai Impact 3rd and HYTE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!