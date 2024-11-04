Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: I Am Future, Mandragora

I Am Future Launches Full Version in Mid-November

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival has an official release date, as the game will leave Early Access with new content and more this month

Article Summary I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival gets full release on November 13 with exciting new updates and content.

Indie game developer Mandragora and publisher tinyBuild Games have set a date for the full release of I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival. The team has confirmed that Version 1.0 will be released on November 13, and with it will come several changes and upgrades to the game, as well as a plethora of new content to explore that will expand the way you manage your newfound life in a future without humanity. You can see a little bit of what we're talking about tint he latest trailer, which we have for you to check out here.

I Am Future: Cozy Apocalypse Survival

I Am Future is a relaxing survival game about building a cozy rooftop camp amid a flooded post-apocalyptic city. Players will set up a farm, cook delicious food, dismantle tools for crafting resources, automate chores by recruiting cute robots, and uncover the mystery behind the catastrophe. With tens of thousands of wishlists and glowing Next Fest demo reception, I Am Future is surely set to become this summer's most relaxing post-apocalyptic title.

Base Building & Dismantling: Gather old-world gadgets and dismantle them in a relaxing mini-game to obtain crafting resources and build useful and unique constructs like a seawater desalinator, cryptocurrency farm, irrigation system, or molecular synthesizer.

Fishing, Farming & Cooking: Catch some fish, or reap an organic harvest from your farm to cook dozens of delicious meals and channel your inner chef.

Robots & Automation: Maximize your efficiency and automate chores by recruiting robot companions who can perform different tasks within the camp.

Story & Exploration: Send drones to explore the flooded city to look for other survivors and, hopefully, answers. Why was Chris put into cryo just before the catastrophe? Why did the world end? What was Unicorp up to? Can you get to other rooftops? And lastly, why does that fridge talk?!

