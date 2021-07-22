I Expect You To Die 2 Announces It's Release Date

Schell Games announced this morning that they finally have a release date for the upcoming VR sequel I Expect You To Die 2. We now know that the escape-the-room puzzle game centered around being the ultimate spy will launch on August 24th for $25 on SteamVR, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and PSVR headsets. The game expands on the lessons that you learned before by putting you in even more weird and complex situations where you pull off your best Bond impressions and avoid dying while completing the mission. We have more info on the game for you here along with a pair of trailers for you to enjoy.

I Expect You To Die 2 picks up right after the end of the first game and takes players on a journey through six brand new missions. The world of espionage is full of ingenious puzzles, cunning villains, and dangerous locales. Players will need to think creatively to survive and reach the explosive ending of the game's thrilling story. Wil Wheaton voices celebrity extraordinaire John Juniper, who joins players on their quest to stop the Zoraxis' nefarious plans. Puddles Pity Party uses his golden baritone to deliver a show-stopping performance of the game's theme song. Unmasking The Spy And The Liar: Six unique missions give players a complete elite spy experience. The game also includes speed run and souvenir card systems to put a player's skill and cunning through the ultimate test.

A Mission's Worth 1000 Words: A central storyline following the Zoraxis quest for world domination expands the lore of the I Expect You To Die universe.

Get Your Head in the Game: An immersive environment lets players explore a variety of locations and surroundings, including a 360° intro sequence and theme song that propels players into a world of espionage.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Expect You To Die 2 | Mixed Reality Trailer (https://youtu.be/wVGSWFQynyg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Expect You To Die 2 | Opening Credits (https://youtu.be/pQE7jf9LCfk)