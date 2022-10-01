I See Red Set To Be Released Later This Month

Gameforge and Whiteboard Games have confirmed that I See Red will be coming out on PC in just a few weeks. The rogue-lite twin-stick shooter debuted a few months ago, as you will fight your way through some of the toughest spaceships you'll come across, using everything in sight as your weapon. As well as coming up with new strategies on how to deal with ever-changing situations. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom, as the game will be released on October 24th, 2022.

I See Red offers a frantic gaming experience, allowing you to wreak utter havoc and bring entire ships to their knees. Everything you can interact with, you can destroy. Every cover and detail can explode into a thousand pieces. Use this to your advantage and expose your enemies. You can also brutally execute your foes with your own, bare hands.

Fight your way through the entire galaxy, invading spaceships manned by Humans, Robots or Aliens, each with their own weaponry, augments and more. Every time you begin a new playthrough, you will be able to complete challenges to experience new unexplored paths, more powerful skills, fearless enemies you've never seen before, the most incredible abilities and more. Make your runs more diverse every time you start anew and find innovative ways of completing your quest for vengeance!

You're an outlaw traveling through space, infinite and black, in search of the person who subjected you to such unspeakable pain. In fact, you're so focused on your quest that you stopped paying attention to anything else, making your surroundings look muted. In return, however, your targets now appear all the clearer to you, constantly glowing in RED. Corrupted on the inside, you're hell-bent on finding out what they did to make you this way.