Ichigo Kurosaki Has Joined Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls has released a new DLC character for the roster, as players can now select Ichigo Kurosaki to fight with

The new Ichigo DLC features unique moves like Syzygy stance and powerful Spiritual Pressure attacks.

Unlock Ichigo through the Season Pass or as a standalone $8 purchase to enhance your roster.

Experience intense 1-v-1 battles using iconic Zanpakuto abilities from the Bleach anime franchise.

Bandai Namco and developer Tamcosft released a new DLC character for Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, as you can play as Ichigo Kurosaki. This is one of the newer characters to the series, as he comes from the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, giving you a new fan-favorite version of the Substitute Soul Reaper to play with. However, he doesn't come free, as it's part of the Season Pass. or as a stand-alone purchase for $8. We have more details and the trailer here.

Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki (Thousand-Year Blood War) arrives with a powerful new move-set designed to overwhelm opponents with speed, technique, and spiritual force. His Signature Move, Syzygy, initiates a unique stance that opens a variety of follow-up attacks, allowing players to customize their offensive strategy on the fly. His first Spiritual Pressure Move, "Sogetsu Ranbu," is a quick, rushing slash ideal for surprise attacks at range. With his second Spiritual Pressure Move, "Reborn Power," Ichigo executes a devastating horizontal slash that can trigger either Getsuga Tenshō or Getsuga Jūjishō, depending on the player's input. When activated in his Awakened State, Ichigo gains access to upgraded properties on his moves, reducing recovery time on follow-ups and increasing the number of hits in specific attacks to deal even greater damage to opponents.

Bleach: Rebirth of Souls

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise. In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, players can engage in thrilling, action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise, including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Players can use each character's moves, or Zanpakuto action, to knock down their opponent's reishi in a 1-v-1 action battle, reducing their konpaku, or overall health bar. After damaging their opponent, players can unleash key combos to destroy multiple konpaku and turn the tide of battle. Accumulate Fighting Spirit while attacking to enter an awakened state and unleash a special move.

