Free Fire Releases New Winterlands: SubZero Event

Before they headed off for the holidays, the team at Garena released a brand new winter event for Free Fire. The event is called Winterlands: SubZero, which will run all the way until January 8th, 2023. Players will have a chance to get involved in a number of activities that are exclusive to this event. Including a new music video from DJ Alok, a Trade-In Hub web event, new rewards, and themed items to the season, and the chance to unlock some exclusive souvenirs. We got all the details for the event below.

Free Fire – Winterlands: SubZero

Free Fire's iconic year-end Winterlands campaign makes a comeback with Winterlands: SubZero! Through the introduction of different music genres in each celebration, Winterlands aims to gather Free Fire fans and players to celebrate the festive season in concert. This year, explore a never-seen-before side of Dasha, drummer and leader of punk rock band SubZero, as Free Fire's Winterlands: SubZero brings fans and players on a journey of music festivals and winter celebrations. In light of the festive season, players will be greeted with reskinned Lobby and Spawn Island, adorned with snowy elements against the city view from a concert stage. Players can also move to Free Fire's iconic melody in the Lobby, mixed with snowy tones and a touch of punk rock.

DJ Alok Music Video

Fans and players can look forward to having their fill of Free Fire's top hits during the Winterlands: SubZero music events. Starting December 21, fans can take a trip down memory lane with Free Fire classics and enjoy a replay of the classic "Vale Vale" video featuring DJ Alok on December 23. Finally, a music video for the new theme song, "Let It Snow," will be released on December 25. Featuring a female drum artist, the punk rock-style song will serve to hype up all Free Fire fans and players for the festive season. All of this music content will be published on Free Fire's official social media channels.

Apart from these performances, there will also be in-game activities designed to spark the musical creativity of fans and players, such as the Winterlands: SubZero special interface. In this time-limited milestone event, players can redeem tokens to unlock decorations and build a concert stage. Upon completing all five decoration phases, players will be awarded a free bundle, the grand prize of the event! Players can also look forward to creating their own remixes based on the new Winterlands: SubZero theme song in the "Mix It Up!" web event.

Year-End Season Content

Players looking to spend the holidays together with friends and family can participate in a number of Free Fire in-game events, including the Friend Callback web event, where players can rally up their friends to battle together and collect a string of rewards. Players can also create rooms to play with their Free Fire friends, by obtaining a room card in the Room Card playtime event. In addition to the festivities, Winterlands: SubZero will launch a new map and witness the return of a special mode, together with several themed items.

New 1v1 Lone Wolf map: From December 23 to January 1, earn tiered rewards by embarking on the new Lone Wolf map. Set in an abandoned snowy mine, players will have to navigate their way through the wintry wilderness while fighting off blood-thirsty opponents.

'Jump 'n' Blast' mode: From December 31 to January 8, players can anticipate the relaunch of a 14-player mode taking place in the map of El Pastelo. In this mode, players will have to defend themselves with Jumping Shoes, and only one weapon.

Festival gifts, event souvenirs, and rewards: From now to January 8, players can attain Winterlands: SubZero-themed weapon skins, collections, and new key bundles — including the Cannibal Havoc bundle, which comes with a werewolf-like look changer that turns players into a werewolf during matches. Fans can also melt their old items to draw new items for free in the Trade-In Hub web event from December 23 to January 8.