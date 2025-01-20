Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: IDUN - Frontline Survival, IDUN Interactive, Surefire.Games

IDUN – Frontline Survival Has Launched On Steam Today

Surefire Games has launched their latest RTS defense game, IDUN - Frontline Survival, as you can play the game on Steam right now

Article Summary IDUN - Frontline Survival launches, combining RTS action with tactical tower defense mechanics.

Innovate on the battlefield with repositionable units, crafting strategic defenses in real-time.

Progress through a tech tree to unlock powerful tools and adapt to evolving alien threats.

Experience high replayability with rogue-lite elements and an engaging, fully voiced story.

Indie game developer IDUN Interactive and publisher Surefire Games have released their latest game, IDUN – Frontline Survival. This is an all-new RTS defense title, the focus of which is where you place turrets to aid in your strategy, which you can move around at will to get the best outcome possible. The game will have you extracting resources, upgrading tech, and defending against enemy swarms on a planet that you're trying to colonize. We have more details and a trailer here, as the game is out today!

IDUN – Frontline Survival

Welcome to IDUN, a new breed of defense RTS where explosive single-player action meets a gripping story campaign. Engage in a compellingly chaotic combination of RTS action and tactical tower defense to wipe out relentless alien swarms overwhelming the screen. Command a varied arsenal of combat tools in real-time, from repositionable drag-and-drop turrets to point-and-shoot orbital cannons, leveraging their strengths to overcome challenging scenarios. Explore several diverse modes and complete fist-pumping missions, including defending the collection base, escorting nuclear vehicles, and protecting mining carts. Execute a strategic plan of defense by deploying destructive tanks, blade-spinning fans, flesh-melting turrets, and sturdy barriers to block vicious waves of extraterrestrial vermin.

Real-time Tactical Flexibility: Break free from traditional tower defense gameplay—deploy and reposition your units freely, taking full command of the battlefield.

Break free from traditional tower defense gameplay—deploy and reposition your units freely, taking full command of the battlefield. Dynamic Battlefield: Experience ever-changing missions as the battle against relentless enemy swarms reshapes the terrain. Destruction and enemy remains create new challenges and opportunities, demanding constant tactical adaptation.

Experience ever-changing missions as the battle against relentless enemy swarms reshapes the terrain. Destruction and enemy remains create new challenges and opportunities, demanding constant tactical adaptation. Persistent Tech Progression: Advance through a robust tech tree, upgrading your space station and unlocking devastating turrets, elite troops, and tactical tools to outlast the endless onslaught.

Advance through a robust tech tree, upgrading your space station and unlocking devastating turrets, elite troops, and tactical tools to outlast the endless onslaught. High Replayability: Rogue-lite elements ensure every run is unique, filled with fresh challenges, unpredictable encounters, and new ways to master survival.

Rogue-lite elements ensure every run is unique, filled with fresh challenges, unpredictable encounters, and new ways to master survival. The Outer Rim: Dive into a fully voiced story where the relentless attacks are just the beginning. Join the crew as the story unfolds in unexpected and game-changing directions.

