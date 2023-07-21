Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: Ascendant Studios, Immortals of Aveum

Immortals Of Aveum Releases New Trailer During SDCC 2023

During San Diego Comic-Con, Electronic Arts released a new trailer for Immortals Of Aveum, while promoting their panel this afternoon.

Electronic Arts and Ascendant Studios have released a brand new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 for their upcoming game Immortals Of Aveum. The team did so to help promote their upcoming panel today, which is called "Making Immortals of Aveum," being held from 12:45-1:45 PM in Room 6BCF. Meanwhile, the trailer gives you a much better look at the story going into the game and more about the characters you'll be interacting with. Enjoy the trailer below, along with the latest blog from the team going over the writing that went into the storyline for this particular game. Immortals Of Aveum will be released on August 23rd for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

"To build a brand-new fantasy IP, you need rich lore to fill history books and legends to color the world. That's where Michael Kirkbride stepped in. A nearly three-decade industry veteran known for his works building iconic AAA narratives, ranging from The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind and Oblivion, to The Walking Dead and Batman: Enemy Within at Telltale games, Michael joined up with Ascendant Studios very early on to shape the world of Aveum, its characters, kingdoms and dialogue to bring its narrative foundation to life."

"With Immortals of Aveum, we set out to create a vibrant fantasy world on the brink of destruction and filled it with a cast of unique characters. Get a taste of the story to come by watching Securing the Binding Stone, an exclusive in-game cinematic with Jak (Darren Barnet), Kirkan (Gina Torres), and Zendara (Lily Cowles). In this scene, the Immortals meet in the War Chamber of the Palathon, a floating fortress in southern Lucium and the headquarters of the Order of the Immortals. As the fight against Sandrakk continues, Jak has returned from the Front with an artifact, the Binding Stone, which he was supposed to destroy…not keep. Now he must convince his fellow Immortals that he made the right decision."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!