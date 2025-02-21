Inayah – Life After Gods Reveals New Mode With Free Demo

Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ExoGenesis Studios, Inayah - Life After Gods

Indie game developer ExoGenesis Studios and publisher Headup Games have revealed a new mode coming to Inayah – Life After Gods when it launches. First off, the team confirmed there will be a Hard mode added to the game, making it more challenging for players to do what they need to accomplish with more traps, fewer platforms, and a bigger emphasis on being precise. Second, the game is getting a free demo for Steam Next Fest, running from February 24 until March 3. We have a new video for you here showing off what the demo will look like on Hard.

Inayah – Life After Gods

In the post-apocalyptic remnants of a highly advanced alien civilization, an orphaned outcast named Inayah embarks on a perilous journey to find her tribe. Guided by the spirit of her deceased mentor, she navigates a divided world, forging bonds and uncovering secrets that redefine the meaning of family. Experience an emotionally charged adventure where every decision shapes Inayah's destiny. Inayah will feature an exciting and gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and navigate. Using the powers of her magical multifunction Gauntlet, Inayah will not only run, jump, and dash through the world, but also come face-to-face and battle various creatures and bosses, transforming the Gauntlet into Blades, Fists, and a Flail, each with unique powers and combo moves. Players will customize their characters through an RPG-style mechanic, with options to enhance their companion's abilities, weapons, and gear.

Three unique weapon forms with different combat and movement capabilities, with a variety of character builds and abilities.

Vast hand-drawn 2D world to explore with a variety of biomes and secrets.

20 unique bosses with unique mechanics and an engaging plot with multiple endings.

An original music score by composer Alex Kestner , who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO.

, who holds a degree in piano performance and used to work for companies like Lamborghini, Puma, Adidas, and LEGO. Top-tier voice acting featuring Jessica Caroll of more than 28 shows and games, including Baldur's Gate 3.

