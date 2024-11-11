Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, Video Games | Tagged: indiana jones, Indiana Jones & The Great Circle

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle Releases Deep-Dive Video

Check out the latest video for Indiana Jones & The Great Circle as the team provides nearly 15 minutes of footage in this new deep-dive look

Experience a new Indiana Jones adventure set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

Explore global locations like the Vatican and Egypt, facing mysteries and intense action sequences.

Engage in immersive gameplay blending narrative-driven action with open-area exploration.

Bethesda Softworks and Lucasfilm Games have released a new video for Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, providing players with a deep dive into the content. The video you see here is nearly 15 minutes' worth of content, as you're given a combination of watching parts of the game while also getting a guided tour from the team going over the mechanics and the story. Enjoy the video, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles on December 9, 2024.

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle

Uncover one of history's greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones & The Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You'll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

You Art Indiana Jones: Live the adventure as Indiana Jones in a new story full of adventure, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. The brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor – must travel the world in a race to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.

Step into an adventure that takes Indy from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the snow-peaked Himalayas, and beyond. When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, Indy must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, Indy will engage with intriguing characters, use his guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces.

Indiana's trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies, as well as traverse the environment. Throughout the game, players combine stealth infiltration and first-person combat to sneak, fight, and puzzle their way past the ever-present enemy, desperate to beat Indy to the ancient prize.

Players will experience a dynamic mix between linear, narrative-driven gameplay and open-area maps. As Indy, players can indulge their inner explorer and unearth a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps, and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery – or snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

