Indiana Jones & The Great Circle Reveals PS5 Release Date

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle is finally coming to the PS5, as the game will be released with a few PlayStation enhancements next month

Article Summary Indiana Jones & The Great Circle hits PS5 on April 17 with Early Access on April 15.

Fans can expect enhanced features for PS5 Pro, including new abilities like Open Season and Sleight of Hand.

Set in 1937, players embark on a thrilling adventure between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

Enjoy a blend of stealth, melee, and gunplay as you puzzle and fight global foes as Indiana Jones.

Bethesda Softworks and Lucasfilm Games confirmed the PS5 release date for Indiana Jones & The Great Circle, arriving sooner than expected. As you may already be aware, with the game being produced under the preview of Xbox Game Studios, they were going to get first dibs on the game for PC and Xbox consoles. Well, that period is over, as PlayStation fans can finally get their crack at the game, and with it will come several small improvements and additions that cater to the PS5's systems and capabilities. Especially for those who happen to own a PS5 Pro. We have more details from the team below, as the game will be available for Early Access purchasers on April 15, with the official launch on PS5 being April 17.

Indiana Jones & The Great Circle – PS5 Release Details

PlayStation 5 players prepare to step into the boots of the iconic adventurer and experience an authentic Indiana Jones​​​​​​ journey set in 1937, between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In this cinematic, single-player adventure, players will use Indy's whip and wits to navigate a narrative-driven world of adventure, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. Combine stealthy infiltration, first-person melee, and gunplay to sneak, fight, and puzzle while confronting sinister forces around the world as Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been visually optimized for the PlayStation 5 Pro. In tandem with the PlayStation 5 launch, players can look forward to new whip abilities, Open Season, and Sleight of Hand. With ​"Open Season,"​ whip-cracking an enemy will temporarily cause them to take more damage from subsequent attacks, while when using "Sleight of Hand," players can disarm an enemy and cause their weapon to fly Indy's way. These new abilities will be available across all platforms by April 15.

