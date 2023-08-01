Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, INDIE Live Expo 2023

Indie Live Expo 2023 Showed Over 50 Titles During Summer Spotlight

We got a look at dozens of games on the way during the Indie Live Expo 2023: Summer Spotlight livestream that took place today.

Indie Live Expo 2023 held its Summer Spotlight livestream this week, showcasing over 50 games that will be coming your way over the next calendar year. There were some cool surprises in the mix, but a lot of what we got to see this time around were brand-new titles that weren't revealed earlier this summer or got buried in one of the three-dozen livestreams. We got the notes from the team below about some of the highlights, as we have the full stream for you to check out down at the bottom.

"Developers and publishers from around the world enjoyed an extended time in the spotlight thanks to Indie Live Expo's latest show format with long-form deep dives into the details of various titles, including the world premiere of The Great Villainess: Strategy of Lily, the crowd-controlling liberation strategy game co-produced by One or Eight, WSS Playground and Alliance Arts, scheduled for release in 2024. Question humanity in Boyhood's End, the story-rich puzzle adventure developed by WSS Playground, coming to Steam in Fall 2023. Investigate fowl play in Chicken Police: Into the Hive!, the point-and-click detective adventure developed by The Wild Gentlemen and published by Joystick Ventures, and plan the perfect heist in the new demo for Asym Altered Axis, the cross-genre 1v5 Action-meets-RTS game developed by MIXI."

"Save on more than 400 titles during the Indie Live Expo Steam Event featuring new games as well as previous showcase alumni, including Rogue Legacy 2, Cellar Door Games' award-winning roguelike metroidvania, and Gas Station Simulator, the renowned storefront manager developed by DRAGO Entertainment and co-published by Movie Games S.A and HeartBeat Games. After a sizzling-hot spring and summer of reveals, premieres and updates, Indie Live Expo begins preparations for the upcoming Winter 2023 showcase as well as the annual Indie Live Expo Awards show. Winter submissions open soon, and indie developers are encouraged to submit for both show inclusion and awards voted on by esteemed members of gaming media as well as designations nominated and granted by popular vote."

