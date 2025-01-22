Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo Confirms Spring Showcase Return This April

Organizers for the Indie Live Expo touted the success of their Winter Showscase this week, while confirming the return of the Spring edition

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, touted the success of their recent Winter Showcase this week while confirming the return of the Spring Showcase this April. The team revealed that their Winter Showcase reached 8.5m views globally during the live digital showcase, adding to the total over 100m views since its debut in 2020. Meanwhile, we now know that their annual Spring Showcase will be back on Sunday, April 13, 2025. We have more details about the next showcase below, as they are signing games up to be showcased.

Indie Live Expo – Spring 2025

Known as Japan's premiere online indie gaming event, Indie Live Expo garnered 8.5 million views from gaming fans across the globe tuning in to see more than 100 titles featured in the annual Winter showcase and award show. To date, Indie Live Expo has showcased 2,900+ titles to global audiences. Indie Live Expo invites 2025's best indie seedlings to bloom in front of a global audience during the upcoming April 13th showcase. Indie developers and publishers can submit their games for consideration in the showcase here. The entry period lasts until Tuesday, February 11, at 6:59 PM PST.

Show organizers will select 100 submitted titles to include in this April's showcase. Enjoy world premieres for unrevealed titles alongside new information for highly-anticipated games with new segments and the return of Indie Live Expo's signature segments:

Indie Waves' rapid-fire 15-second updates

Indie Spotlight's deep dives into hand-selected titles

A fresh crop of new segments for this year's broadcast

"The innovation that we regularly witness from the games participating in Indie Live Expo inspires us to continue improving the platform that we provide," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder and CEO, Ryu's Office. "We're bringing more surprise segments to our upcoming showcase, providing more engaging opportunities for both developers and viewers. We aim to make our next event our best show to date!"

