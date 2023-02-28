Infinite Guitars Receives New Release Date For Late March After being pushed back a few months, Humble Games seems to have a new release date for Infinite Guitars this month.

Humble Games and Nikko Nikko revealed today they have a new release date for Infinite Guitars, as the game comes to PC and consoles in late March. If you haven't seen this game yet, you'll be playing a rhythm RPG in which you and your friends in a band will have to defend the world against the mightiest Mechs who have almost decimated everything about humanity on planet Earth. Originally the game was set to be released in December, but the team appeared to have pushed the game back a few months. Now we have a confirmed release, we think, as the team is planning to launch the game on March 30th, 2023, on PC, Xbox One, Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch.

"In Infinite Guitars, a world shredded by the devastating war against the Mechs, the remnants of humanity scavenge and fight to survive. Now, the metal war machines have reawakened—and only your electric guitar can turn their technology against them! Gather up the party, tune up your favorite axe, and get ready to rock in Infinite Guitars, a genre-melting rhythm RPG featuring vibrant anime-inspired art, adrenaline-fueled Mech battles, and a blazing original soundtrack."

Role-playing rhythm: Amp up skills and test reflexes in rock duels that mix elements of turn-based role-playing, action, and rhythm games.

Electrifying anime-inspired adventure: Explore a stylish sci-fi world filled with Colossal-Type Mechs, guitar-wielding heroes, and over-the-top attacks.

Guitar-driven team battles: Perform metal-crushing solos and devastating duets as JJ, Sam, Kaylee, and Ru—a scrappy team of wastelanders with their own strengths and abilities.

Rage against the Mechs: Unleash the full force of skills in epic boss battles that fuse electrifying anime-inspired action and hyperkinetic rock.

Explosive 100% original soundtrack: Crank up the volume to steel-shattering levels for the ultimate showdown against the War Mechs!