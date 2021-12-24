Infinite Lagrange Releases Twin Festival Update

Netease Games has released a new update for Infinite Lagrange this week as you get to celebrate the holidays with a special festival. The update is currently live and brings with it new stories for players to explore through, as they will gain vital knowledge and a deeper understanding of the history behind the world. You'll also be able to play the new Twin Festival, which comes with its own fun activities to do. You can check out the full details of the event here.

A Four-Light-Year Journey: The new Twin Festival will be launched on December 22nd, 2021. To commemorate the pioneering spirit of mankind in exploring Proxima for the first time, explorers will revisit the journey from Earth to Proxima, following the steps of predecessors in their very first trip to the Proxima. The journey simulates the historical event of B86 fleet arriving in the constellation b of Proxima in ancient times, which also marks the official beginning of the development process of Proxima. During this event, players will not only be able to stay and replenish at famous space objects such as Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Pluto, and the Oort Cloud, but also interact with other players to jointly complete a memorable "space marathon".

Unlock The Return Diary: During the first Twin Festival, explorers will have the opportunity to unlock the Proxima Return Log and learn more about the story behind the festival. The first generation of people born on Proxima will return to Earth for the first time and put forward the concept of "Twin" for the first time, namely the cognition of Earth has changed from "Mother Earth" to "one of the twins". People will see the earth in a different way, regarding it as an equal planet with Proxima. As two common stars in space, what are the past and future for Earth and Proxima? There are so much left for explorers to unlock.

Gravity detection Operation: During Infinite Lagrange's Twin Festival, explorers can participate in the gravity detection activities and design a route for the detector, making sure it passes through as many special points on the map as possible to collect valuable experimental data. After completing the detection within the specified number of times, explorers can obtain in-game rewards.

Twin Trade: After the transportation is built between Earth and Proxima, the frequent economic interconnection starts! In order to maintain the trade, during every Twin Festival, the trade rights of some special ship technical files will be opened for the explorers to purchase. The new Twin Festival is coming, and the mysterious historical veil of Lagrange network will be lifted again. All explorers are welcome to join us and experience a wonderful journey.