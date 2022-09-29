Inkbound Reveals More About The Story In Latest Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Shiny Shoe released a new trailer for Inkbound today, going over more of the game's story and lore. So far, the game has only talked about how you'll train monsters in this co-op RPG and highlighted a lot of what you can do, but now we have an idea of the purpose of it all as reality is slowly coming apart and is dependent on magical tales kept within the Atheneum hub. It will be up to you and a team of others to dive into these tomes and restore order to the chaos within before everything unravels. Enjoy the trailer below as we're still waiting on a release date.

Inkbound is a co-op roguelike RPG that brings the best aspects of Shiny Shoe's award-winning title, Monster Train, to a world where stories come to life. An unknown force begins to unbind these stories and the worlds they create. It's up to you and your friends to protect them. Discover the magical Atheneum and the infinite worlds contained within to protect it and become the fabled Inkbound. Or break free from your station and unravel the real story behind your creation.

Arm yourself with the brute strength of a Magma Miner or the swift attacks of a Mosscloak to survive. Embark on procedurally generated runs and weigh the risks of one path versus the potential rewards of others. Choose wisely, your survival depends on it. From a hat shaped like an astronaut cat to bat wings, unlock new amazing items with each run. Fight through rich, atmospheric worlds with outfits that will be sure to impress your fellow warriors!

Experience a gripping story and combat that changes monthly, weekly, even daily! A living game, no two days are the same in the expanding world of Inkbound. Learn exciting ability Bindings, choose powerful forgotten Memories, and equip loot from legends to become the Inkbound hero no one thought you could be. And a bonus feature you loved in Monster Train: discover hundreds of character builds by mixing and matching classes.