Insomnia: Theater In The Head Releases Free Steam Demo

Indie developer and publisher Perfect Day Studio has released a brand new free demo for Insomnia: Theater In The Head on Steam this week. This game is a point-and-click puzzle title in which you play a woman trying to get to sleep, but for some reason, you just aren't able to find your way to dreamland. The game doesn't have a proper release date, but you can try out the demo for free right now.

Hickory dickory dock. The city's deep in sleep. The clock's ticking. The sheep's bouncing. Hickory dickory dock. The girl flips on her left side for the third time in the night, but with more things swarming into her head. Well, the show in the head is rolling again. Is it possible to get some sleep tonight? The annoying elf, countless sheep, floating furniture pieces… Quirky drama appears in the girl's head one after another. Fantasies that appear out of nowhere. Where do they come from? And where should they go? Insomnia: Theater in the Head is a short point-and-click puzzle game where you play as a sleepless girl surrounded by anxiety and restlessness. After constantly searching for her inner self and exploring the cause of her insomnia, the girl manages to face the source of her pressures and embrace a brighter dawn. A unique style. Enjoy exquisite hand-drawn paintings of KeKe, the chief artist of A Perfect Day.

