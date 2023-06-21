Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Inspector Gadget, Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party, Microïds

Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party Receives A Release Date

Microids has a release date for Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party, as you will attempt to save the city from Dr. Claw this September.

Microids has officially given their upcoming party game Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party a release date, as we'll see it come out this September. The team has been teasing this one for a while now as you'll take the classic characters from the '80s animated series and compete against each other in party games in order to stop Dr. Claw from ruling over the city. We now know the game will be released on September 14th, both physically and digitally, for the Nintendo Switch and PS5; while just a digital version will be released for Steam, PS4, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S. You can read more about the game below.

"Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down, and the inspector's ancestors are teleported to the present. Your mission: Explore Metro City and confront Inspector Gadget's ancestors to recover the missing parts of the machine. You'll have to solve mini-game quests to unlock the bolts needed to repair it. This new party game for 1-4 players will immerse you in the iconic world of Inspector Gadget. Stroll through the environments of the original series, meet characters such as Chief Quimby, Penny, or the M.A.D. agents, and use the various gadgets of the Inspector to fight the M.A.D. forces."

Embark on a fun and exciting adventure as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw!

as the legendary Inspector Gadget and save Metro City from Dr. Claw! Explore Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Adventure Mode.

Metro City and complete quests and challenges in Adventure Mode. Discover 16 entertaining mini-games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious, and Pass the Bomb!

16 entertaining mini-games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious, and Pass the Bomb! Have fun with family and friends in Multiplayer mode.

with family and friends in Multiplayer mode. Enjoy the exceptional soundtrack by Tanis Chalopin, the daughter of Inspector Gadget's creator, Jean Chalopin.

