Insurgency: Sandstorm Receives The New Cold Blood Update

Focus Home Interactive and New World Interactive have released a new free update into Insurgency: Sandstorm called Cold Blood. The new update adds in a new winter map that will have you dealing with the elements more than you would like to as they provide cover, distractions, perils, and obstacles that will balance out the chaos between you and the enemy. You'll also find a new set of weapons at your disposal that is designed to give you a little bit of added help, but only because you're now dealing with an environment that doesn't care who you are or what you're trying to accomplish. Also included in this update are a ton of tweaks and additions to help you out, including toggleable optic scopes for better aiming options in the field. You'll also see there's a new release for the game with the cosmetic bundle, which includes four Cold Blood-themed DLCs. On top of all this, the game currently is on sale at 50% until December 14th.

Cold Blood introduces 'Bab' – a brand new winter map into Insurgency: Sandstorm. Bab is set in a snowy mountain village built around an ancient citadel. It's perfect for snipers with long sightlines and an open layout. Tight alleyways and indoor combat mark the areas between them. Bab is a brand new and unique layout, offering players something really different to get stuck into. On the gun side, the Marksman class now has two new high caliber semi-automatic battle rifles to play with. The M110 SASS on Security, and for Insurgents, an older Army issue and WWII classic, the M1 Garand. As with everything in Sandstorm, they come with a wide selection of attachments and scopes to let every player customise how they wish.