Insyde Software Revealed To Have A Hand In The Atari VCS

Insyde Software revealed today in a press release they have been working with the Atari VCS to help make it run. We got a bit of the press release below along with some quotes to go over what exactly they've been doing with Atari, but the shorthand is that their own firmware, InsydeH2O UEFI BIOS, has been thrown into the mix of the company's latest console. This is the latest bit of info about the console that's been released as those who backed it early on are starting to receive their consoles while the rest of us are waiting for an official launch date as pre-orders have started on their website and at GameStop.

The Atari VCS is a modern gaming and video computer system, wrapped in a retro-futuristic design, that blends the best features of consoles and PCs to deliver a completely unique experience to gamers and creators. Featuring the AMD Ryzen Embedded 1606G processor with integrated Radeon Vega 3 graphics, the Atari VCS is built on a modern and capable x86 PC platform that supports HD gaming, 4K HDR videos and streaming, as well as the ability to switch from the console-like Atari Dashboard to PC Mode. The Atari VCS' PC Mode turns the system into a fully functional mini-PC, allowing users to boot operating systems that include Windows, Linux, ChromeOS and SteamOS. InsydeH2O UEFI BIOS provides, fast, secure and reliable boot for AMD embedded and gaming system designs. By working closely with AMD and providing InsydeH2O as their in-house reference BIOS for all new AMD embedded platforms, Insyde Software is able to help companies such as Atari leverage its UEFI solutions to more easily enable AMD platform designs and help shift development efforts toward differentiation and innovation. "Companies like Atari are choosing Insyde Software for gaming and embedded products because of our ability to quickly deploy fast and secure UEFI BIOS for AMD Ryzen Embedded platforms," said Mohamad Saleh, VP of Engineering at Insyde Software. "We're proud to partner with Atari helping to enable such an innovative new entertainment system for this iconic brand." "Insyde's superb engineering support and platform readiness for AMD Embedded products exceeded our expectations," said Michael Arzt, Chief Operations Officer, Atari VCS & Connected Devices. "Their ability to deliver speedy enablement, fast boot, and advanced firmware features are all essential to the successful development and launch of the Atari VCS."