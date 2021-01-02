Intellivision Shows Off Gameplay Footage From The Amico

Intellivision decided to kick off 2021 with some actual gameplay footage from their upcoming gaming console, the Amico. The video is hosted by the company's CEO and President, Tommy Tallarico, we get our first real look at how the console will play. As you can see in the video below, the menu has several pre-loaded games including classic titles and revamped versions of classics. This particular demo shows us the new version of AstroSmash, in which the small monitor on the controller has personal info about your character while the rest of the action is on the screen. You can even flip the controller to play like the classic Intellivision consoles. The version they had came with 14 pre-loaded games including Snafoo, Colossal Crash, Moon Patrol, Dolphin Quest, Back Talk Party, Flying Circus, Night Stalker, Shark! Shark!, and more. The Amico will be released on April 15th, 2021, and is currently for sale on pre-order for $300.

Isn't it true that your fondest memories of playing video games are when you played together in the same room with a group of people? Much has changed in gaming since Intellivision began, with games becoming more isolating, complicated, and competitive. Using technology, creativity, and unrivaled passion, our team is on a mission to bring family and friends together again. When designing Amico, we had a vision – make gaming accessible again. Our team has packed an incredible amount of features into a simple and affordable package. Luckily, we didn't have to start from scratch — the original Intellivision system had many great features that served as inspiration for Amico. Modern technology, updated ergonomics, and a modern personality make for an entertainment system like no other. The Amico controller is designed for functionality and simplicity — with a familiar touchscreen, disc, and motion controls, anyone can join in on the fun. Simply place the controllers in the console and Amico takes care of the charging. This feature also doubles as a simple way of storing the controllers to keep things tidy. Amico uses unique lighting that not only makes for a fun and memorable gaming experience, but also helps guide players in an interactive way.