Interactive Mystery Series Foul Play Announced For April Launch Foul Play will be bringing you an interactive mystery series this month, featuring a number of people you may recognize.

TBD Theatricals has revealed an all-new interactive mystery series is on the way this month, as Foul Play will launch on April 21st. Partially a video game, partially video entertainment, and partially a murder mystery, the company has put together five episodes by award-winning actors and producers Andrew Barth Feldman ("No Hard Feelings," Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), Tony Winner Alex Boniello ("Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red," Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown), and Matthew Barth Tinkelman. This will be a five-part whodunit series with a new episode coming out every Friday, with an interactive twist as you'll attempt to solve the mystery in each episode, anchored by a cast of characters from multiple films and TV shows. We have more info on the series below before it kicks off in a few weeks.

With one of the largest, most diverse casts in digital programming, Foul Play brings fan-favorites across television, film, gaming, comedy, and Broadway altogether in an improvised comedy for the ages including Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things," Sweeney Todd), Michael Urie ("Shrinking," "Ugly Betty"), Ryan Haddad ("The Politician," Dark Disabled Stories), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, "Julia"), Erica Hernandez ("True Lies," "Bridge and Tunnel"), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill, "Billions"), Celia Rose Gooding (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Jagged Little Pill), Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock), and many more! Additionally, Foul Play features writing contributions from tabletop legends and Upright Citizen's Brigade veterans Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20, Exandria Unlimited: Calamity), B. Dave Walters (Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, Shadow of the Red Rage), and Arti Gollapudi (Upright Citizens' Brigade, The Squirrel).

When the case begins, all of the suspects will be together in one room just minutes before a murder is about to occur. Once they disperse, Foul Play becomes an interactive game, giving the viewer full access to surveillance cameras in four rooms, each with three different camera views, allowing them to click around, follow different suspects, listen to conversations, and collect clues. Foul Play is loosely improvised and every sneaky conversation is happening in real time, so the viewer is encouraged to stay eagle eyed and follow the story threads that are the most suspicious. Or, they can just click around and follow their favorite character – it's totally up to them!

THE MANSION CASE: MURDER AT VANGUARD MANSION

Premieres April 21 at 9PM ET

You have been invited to a dinner party at a lavish and mysterious house on the hill. Vanguard, its owner, is known for throwing parties with wildly interesting guests. Of course, you've never been one to turn down a dinner party. But beware: your host may just be the leader of a cult that worships Henry Winkler. THE REALITY TV CASE: THE TRUE REAL LIFE OF REAL LIFE PEOPLE

Premieres April 28 at 9PM ET

Competition. Pain. Joy. Backstabbing. Join us for a drama-filled episode of The True Real Life of Real-Life People: All-Star Edition. The biggest reality stars continue their journey of being stuck in a house together to compete for a cash prize. Forget what's happening outside the doors of this house, no matter how horrifying it may be…nothing goes wrong on reality TV! THE FILM NOIR CASE: THE CUBIC ZIRCONIA HAWK

Premieres May 5 at 9PM ET

Detective Dick Dickerson is the best private investigator in town, but ever since he fired his partner for being too much of a loose cannon, he's been a wreck. His whole life has been devoted to finding the Cubic Zirconia Hawk, a priceless statue he was hired anonymously to find. Today is his birthday, and all he wants this year is to find out who hired him and to find the hawk…but he might end up getting more than he wished for. THE FANTASY CASE: DARK CURSE OF SAVION SUNGUARD

Premieres May 12 at 9PM ET

Welcome to the Whispering Fireball, a tavern where Wizards, Dragonborn, Elves, and Goblins can bond over a pint of mead after a long day of adventuring. No brawls, magical or otherwise, EVER happen within the walls of this adventurer's haven…as long as the prophecy doesn't come true. That would be bad. The prophecy coming true would be very, VERY bad. Anyway, huzzah!! THE CHILDREN'S TV CASE: MR. ROBERTSON'S WORLD OF IMAGINATION

Premieres May 19 at 9PM ET

For 30 years, Mr. Robertson has made the world a better place with his children's TV program. He has filled the world with so much love, that his once-inanimate puppets, Kevin Kindness (Gaten Matarazzo) and his friends, have come to life, creating a World of Imagination like no other! However, as Mr. Robertson has grown older, so have his puppets…and they're not quite as loving.