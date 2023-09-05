Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Plusle & Minun Illustrations

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features the paired Pokémon Plusle & Minun on connecting Illustration Rares by artist OKACHEKE.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at two newly revealed Illustration Rares from this set.

I was thrilled to see Plusle and Minun feature on this pair of connecting Illustration Rares. These two matched Pokémon have been featured in each other's cards many times, so it makes sense that this time, they'd form a single adorable image. Interestingly, artist OKACHEKE depicts them taking on their traits, with Plusle being positive and smiling while Minun is crying, being negative. Before this, neither Plusle nor Minun had ever featured on a Secret Rare card before. Now, they likely get two of the best of the year.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

