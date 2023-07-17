Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Interview, Tabletop | Tagged: Anjali Bhimani, Candela Obscura

Interview: Anjali Bhimani Chats About Her Time On Candela Obscura

We had a chance to chat once again with the amazing Anjali Bhimani, catching up on topics and discussing her time on Candela Obscura.

Whenever we get a chance to chat with Anjali Bhimani about the things she's working on, it's always a delight. This time around, we got to talk with her about the success of her book, her upcoming work on a podcast network called S.L.A.P., and her time as Charlotte Eaves in the new Critical Role series Candela Obscura. The last on that list has aired two episodes already, with the third one coming up on July 27th, 2023.

BC: Hey Anjali! First off, how have you been since we last chatted?

AB: Hey back! I've been great, thanks for asking. So many fun projects have come out since then, and so many are in the works!

Last we spoke, you were in the process of publishing your book, I Am Fun Size. How was that experience for you now that it's out?

It's been a wonderful whirlwind and continues to be so. I was already excited about getting the book into people's hands after the Kickstarter, but then when we did the public launch, I was blown away by the response. And even more blown away that we hit so many bestseller lists – The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Barnes and Noble, and Amazon in 7+ categories. Truly unexpected, and I'm extremely grateful for that.

What's the reaction been like from readers, and what do you see people take away from it the most?

The reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, and I'm happy to say that the thing people seem to be taking away the most is exactly what I had hoped they would – the confirmation (or, for some people, the new knowledge) that they aren't alone in their struggles and that even if their circumstances aren't the same as others, there is always someone around who has been through something similar or who will walk beside them while they experience them. I really wanted this book to let people know that simple thing because it is something that is so easy to forget when we're in pain, but it's such a powerful help to know.

Getting to today's topic, when did you first hear about Candela Obscura from the Critical Role team?

It was a while back, early last year, I think, when they were first testing one of the earlier iterations of the game, and they asked me to come join them for that. It was a very different system and vibe, although it was definitely high-stakes horror, so that was the same. And Taleisin [Jaffe]'s enthusiasm for it was absolutely delicious. I loved getting to step into something with him since the only time I've had a chance to play with him before was the DOOM one-shot right before lockdown in 2020. It had been too long!

What specifically about it drew your interest and made you want to play this new setting?

I'd never played anything in the horror genre before – the closest I can remember was We're Alive: Frontier using the Outbreak: Undead system, but that's more survival horror than this seemed to be. I also loved the fantasy time period that it was set in – while it was clearly fantasy and wasn't taken directly from history, I loved the turn-of-the-century feel, and the aesthetic that surrounded it. And after playing D&D for so long, I loved the idea of stepping into a world where the supernatural and magic did exist, but still weren't the norm – the sense of wonder about it was still strong. Plus, I've never seen Critical Role do something I wasn't interested in, and I always know it's going to be a fantastic time with amazing people when they call.

What was it like for you to get used to the new game mechanics, especially with it being an in-house design?

It was surprisingly simple – which I was grateful for because we got to the fun of playing very quickly! We had a playtest where we learned about the game, and then a session zero, and it was so fun figuring out what was possible.

What was the thought process behind making Charlotte Eaves and defining her within this universe?

I was very much inspired by the character of Aunt Polly on Peaky Blinders. I loved so much how Helen McCrory played her so tough and so vulnerable and how much power she carried through the series – she was my favorite character in the whole series. So part of the choice was an homage to her and her memory. Since the game system actually requires deciding on a particular catalyst for the character to be on the path they are on, I loved the idea of what happened to her being something that wasn't only extraordinary, but something that lived with her as a constant, nagging question she hadn't been able to either answer or put to rest. I don't want to go into it anymore here though… there's a lot to learn about her in future episodes!

What drew you toward playing a magician in the campaign, and how has it been experimenting with those settings?

I loved that it was a role that provided very realistic moments peppered with some extraordinary ones. There are just a few skills that the Magician has in this game that, if chosen, involve actual magic, so it was absolutely possible that all of these skills are skills that she could have learned and picked up through her life; they didn't have to be bestowed upon her. And it provides lots of opportunities for role play as a Face character – one who achieves a lot through persuasion and charisma—fitting in every way for Charlotte.

How was your time playing the game and filming those episodes with the crew?

Pure joy….and yes, even when we were running for our lives. Everyone at CR and the guests they bring in are so clearly there out of love for gameplay and storytelling, and each other – and that feeling is palpable with all of them, onscreen and behind the cameras. When I'm filming with them, there is absolutely no place I'd rather be. Period.

Setting the campaign aside, what are your thoughts on the game itself? What kind of players do you think will be most interested in it?

I love it so much. I'm not usually a fan of horror as a storytelling genre, but this game system is what I'd call hopeful horror. There is always a win scenario available – even if it's a TPK, there is always a sense of accomplishment and completion available. And I think the simplicity of the mechanics will attract people who are intimidated by complex game systems. People who really love the storytelling part of TTRPGs will be thrilled by this one.

What's it been like so far for you to see the series play out and hear the fan reaction to it?

As wonderful as you could expect…people seem to be really enjoying it and all of the characters, and most of all, I just hope what they walk away with is a sense of excitement to play the game. There is just so much possible with this system. I can't wait for the full system to be out there.

What else can we expect from you over the rest of the year?

I'm planning to be doing a few things at San Diego Comic-Con, my shooting schedule for other projects permitting, and I'm extremely excited about two games that will be coming out – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical launches on August 3rd, and it's the first game of its kind – a musical RPG where your choices as the player completely change what songs you hear or don't (not to mention Laura Bailey is the lead in the game and she's phenomenal). Then, The Lamplighters' League launches on October 3rd, and this one is just great fun – my character, Purnima, is described as "a disarming cheerful sniper" – she's a paradox for sure and complex and wonderful. The whole game is so intriguing – Im as excited to play it as I am to be in it. My husband, Rick Barrio Dill, and I have also recently launched a podcast studio and network called S.L.A.P., and we have LOTS of things lined up for the rest of the year… you can keep up with all of what's going on there at SLAPtheNetwork.com. And, of course, I Am Fun Size is still a huge labor of love that I'm never going to stop putting energy toward… and that's about all I'm allowed to talk about! (Loads of super secret ninja stuff on the horizon as well!)

