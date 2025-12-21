Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Ella Mental, invincible, Invincible VS

Invincible VS Reveals New Game-Specific Character Ella Mental

Invincible VS has revealed a brand-new character made specifically for the game, as Ella Mental has made her debut with two trailers

Article Summary Invincible VS unveils original fighter Ella Mental, created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker exclusively for the game.

Ella Mental wields elemental powers, bringing new abilities to the Invincible universe for the first time ever.

Rapper Tierra Whack voices Ella, infusing energy and authenticity into this new Invincible VS character.

Invincible VS launches on PC and consoles in April, featuring cinematic story and intense 3v3 tag-fighting gameplay.

Skybound Entertainment revealed new details and a pair of videos for Invincible VS this past week, highlighting a brand-new character named Ella Mental. This is a totally original character, not from the comics or the animated TV series, made specifically for this fighting game by Invincible co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, voiced by rapper Tierra Whack. You can read more here and check out the two trailers, as well as the Xbox Wire article about her, as the game will launch on PC and consoles on April 30, 2026.

Ella Mental

Ella Mental radiates positivity and energy, always the first to jump in and solve a problem. She comes from wealth and is the heiress to her family's fortune. Due to her humble outlook and studious, hardworking nature, Ella quickly became her grandfather's favorite and was given access to an ancient totem – the source of her superpowers. Ella is nothing like what we've seen in the Invincible universe thus far, capable of controlling all four elements: earth, water, fire, and air. The team knew that Ella Mental needed the right combination of talent and presence, and Tierra was the perfect choice. She's a huge Invincible fan, and her passion for Ella Mental shines through in each voice line.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

