inZOI Confirmed For PlayStation 5 Release Next Year

While the game is still in Early Access, inZOI will be coming over to the PlayStation 5 sometime in the first half of 2026

Article Summary inZOI is coming to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2026 after its Early Access period on PC.

Krafton says the PS5 version will retain all key features, reworked for console controls and experience.

inZOI is a life simulation game with advanced customization, city building, and immersive AI-driven gameplay.

Create unique Zois, design cities, and capture lifelike simulations with Unreal Engine 5 graphics and tools.

Krafton announced this week that inZOI will be coming to the PS5 next year, even though the game is still in Early Access on PC. According to the team, the PS5 version will "retain all of the key systems and features that define the PC experience," with the obvious caveat that it will be reworked for console controls and other changes to run on a PS5 while providing the same experience. What they don't address is the release date, because it's rare to see a game go into Early Access on console, which means the PC version is probably getting a full release when the PS5 version comes out. Until we get a better idea of their development plans next year, we're just sitting on standby for a lot of things.

inZOI is a life simulation game where players step into the role of creators, shaping the world as they envision and witnessing the various stories that unfold. Through this immersive experience, we aim to inspire players to appreciate life as the profound gift it is—a journey that is filled with meaning at every turn. inZOI features a fully functional community simulation experience where characters, known as Zois, live their lives with their own free will. Zois perform actions and build relationships based on their personalities and life experiences, leading to unexpected developments such as rumors, trends, and disease.

Take control of cities inspired by real-world locations and shape them into the perfect backdrop for your own stories by modifying factors such as weather, properties, and streets. All of this comes to life with stunning, realistic graphics powered by Unreal Engine 5. inZOI offers advanced customization tools, empowering creators to freely design their characters and bring their imagination to reality. Choose from over 250 customization options to create your own unique Zoi, adjusting everything from hair, skin, and physique to outfits, accessories, nail art, and more.

Mix and match architectural elements like walls, roofs, stairs, fences, platforms, and gates to create unique buildings. Decorate spaces with a variety of objects, and customize your furniture to make every detail your own. Bring your characters to life using inZOI's facial and motion capture capabilities, and create stunning videos set in your world of choice. inZOI uses on-device generative AI technology to provide creators with additional customization options for an intuitive creative experience.

