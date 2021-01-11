IO Interactive Reveals All Of The Locations For Hitman 3

IO Interactive decided to reveal all of the glorious locations you'll be visiting to take out targets in Hitman 3 this week. Keeping things remotely spoiler free, you'll be headed to such luxurious locations as Dubai, England, China, Germany, Romania, and Argentina. Youc an read the desacriptors below of each one as they just describe what you'll encounter and nothing about the storyline or plots within. The game is set to be released on January 20th, 2021.

The game starts in Dubai, with Agent 47 literally on top of the world. Experience the grandeur and decadence of Dubai at the opening ceremony of the tallest building in the world. Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out. After the events in Dubai, 47 heads to England. Travel to the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor for a mission with a murder mystery twist. Choose your own path to your objectives or take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise. At the mid-way point of the game, 47 is en-route to Germany. Head to the outskirts of Berlin, a city known for its fairytales, vibrant style and chaotic nightlife. Whether you're looking for a place to reflect and recuperate or want to experience the dizzying adrenaline rush of an epic rave, Berlin will help you find both of those things and everything in between. As the story intensifies, 47 arrives in China. Under the flickering neon lights of busy cafes and amidst a flurry of small shops and food stands crammed into tight streets, Chongqing offers travellers a respite from the demands of everyday life. This megacity is a transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path. Hitman 3's penultimate mission takes Agent 47 to Argentina. As one of the most well-known wine regions in South America, Mendoza is the perfect place to take in the beautiful sights and acquired tastes of Argentina. From the sloping hills to the modern vineyards, there's plenty of opportunity to explore. Hitman 3's epilogue sees Agent 47 return to Romania. The final mission in the World of Assassination trilogy takes you to the Carpathian Mountains.