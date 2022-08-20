Iron Harvest Adds New World Campaign Map & Free Steam Weekend

Prime Matter and King Art Games have released a new update to Iron Harvest this week as you have a new world campaign map to fight on. This is a completely free update that adds more from the previous update to the game in June, as you will be able to continue the fight in a new area being dubbed Archipelago. Along with this update, the team is giving you a chance to play the game absolutely free via Steam all weekend long. You have until the end of August 21st to get in on the action, and if you decide to buy the game, your progress will transfer over.

With the free update in June, the award-winning RTS Iron Harvest kicked off the World Map Campaign Mode. The well-balanced mix of turn-based and real-time strategy garnered praise from players thanks to its replayability with over 40 new missions to start. Giving players even more to sink their teeth into, Iron Harvest now gets a new world campaign map, Archipelago. Set up as a small continent, some regions on the exterior are connected while those on the inside are separated by several bodies of water. The continent's center is the key to success, making it the heart of the map. Archipelago will be accompanied by four new starting scenarios. Us or Them: The single enemy faction in the west is slowly expanding and getting dangerously close to two areas of importance on this archipelago.

Each faction's territory is fragmented. You must put down the ongoing uprising and reunite – and potentially expand – the realm. Custom: Play your way. Select which faction begins where, their starting strength, difficulty, and victory goals.