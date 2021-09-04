Ironbelly Adversaries Event Is Live In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The new Adversaries Event is live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The Ironbelly Adversaries Event will bring dragon-themed Adversaries chains to the game this weekend. Let's take a look at the full details for this offering, which will be the only Adversaries Event in September 2021.

Niantic posted the following details for the Ironbelly Adversaries Event to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

From 3 September 11 a.m. PT – 6 September 11 a.m. PT, prepare to face the following: Increased sightings of Ironbelly Adversaries. Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 25%. Increased Wizarding XP, Challenge Family XP and Energy Rewards from completing Wizarding Challenges. Players Level 4 to Level 14 will be able to access a special Baruffio's Spotlight Event during this time. Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

Here is the full set of tasks and rewards for the Ironbelly Adversaries Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Use 2 Edible Dark Marks: 20 Spell Energy

Complete 5 Forest Chambers: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Complete 4 Dark Chambers: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Defeat 10 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Healing Potions

Earn 7000 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges or Adversary Chains: 6 Snowdrop

Use 15 Exstimulo Potions: 1 Silver Key

Deal 30,000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Restricted Section Book

Defeat the Ancient Ukrainian Ironbelly 5 times: 1 Restricted Section Book

REWARDS: 5 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

This is going to be a quick one, as this month of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is quite packed with events. We'll be moving from this one right into the next part of the Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event, so stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown of that event soon.