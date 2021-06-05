Is The Gible Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
Gible Community Day is happening this weekend in Pokémon GO and tickets are currently available in the shop. Here are options to consider when deciding whether or not to buy this and the new Event Box in Pokémon GO.
- The "Just a Nibble" Ticket
- BUY IT: There are a ton of reasons to buy this in Pokémon GO, with many that some players will agree with while others will disagree. Personally — remember, I'm speaking for myself as a player — I wanted to buy fully into this Community Day to show Niantic that this is the kind of Community Day the community wants. If you aren't interested in sending messages with your purchases, I also totally get that. Historically, Pokémon GO has generally offered rewards in these tickets that add up to more than the value of the ticket when looking at the price of these items in the shop. However, some players may not be partial to certain items, and that is understandable. This leads me to…
- WAIT TO BUY IT: While I personally went with the former option, this is the one I'd recommend for those on the fence. As the event goes live around the world, Bleeding Cool will post an early breakdown of the ticket's tasks and rewards. You can read that and see exactly what you're getting before it starts in your time zone to see if it's worth the purchase. If not?
- DON'T BUY IT: You don't miss out on anything exclusive with these. They're all bonus items and it's a single dollar… so while the risk is low, the rewards tend to be worth it but are never something you absolutely must do.
- The Event Box
- BUY IT: This time, we're getting an increase in our storage at a discount. I can't even list options here. Get it. Even if you don't need it now, it's a long-term investment in Pokémon GO. There will be many Pokémon added to the game eventually, so making room for them now will save you a few coins when this promotion is over.