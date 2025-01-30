Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Is This Seat Taken?, Poti Poti Studio, Wholesome Games

Is This Seat Taken? Announced For Mobile & PC Release

Is This Seat Taken? bvrings releationships into logic puzzles, as you'll try to match people up as best you can with funny results

Article Summary Is This Seat Taken? brings a cozy puzzle game where you match characters' seating preferences.

Play matchmaker to diverse personalities with individual quirks and seating challenges.

Explore Nat's journey and unlock new scenarios, from buses to banquets, across global cities.

Solve puzzles with no pressure—enjoy relatable and humorous character interactions.

Indie game developer Poti Poti Studio and publisher Wholesome Games have announced their latest game, as we're getting a puzzler titled Is This Seat Taken? This particular title is a cozy logic puzzle game where you play matchmaker to different scenarios and people, all of whom have taken on different shapes in this world. Each character comes with their own personality, as well as specific pet peeves, that have made any kind of seating arrangement a challenge, which is where you come in to solve it. The game has no release window yet, only that it will be coming to PC and mobile devices. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Is This Seat Taken?

Window seat or aisle? Booth or table? Lone wolf or life of the party? In Is This Seat Taken?, your mission is to organize groups of people according to their preferences. It's a cozy, no-pressure logic puzzle game where you're in charge of who sits where. Whether it's the cinema, a crowded bus, a wedding reception, or a cramped taxi cab, every setting introduces new characters with specific tastes. A party guest with a sensitive nose won't be happy sitting next to a stranger who's wearing too much cologne.

A sleepy passenger won't be happy trying to nap on the bus next to someone listening to loud music. It's all about reading the room to find the perfect placement! Nat is an aspiring actor whose world gets turned upside down when they see a shape just like them on the big screen. This discovery sends Nat on a global journey to meet their hero and figure out how to fit in. Experience Nat's heartfelt story as you travel from city to city, each with its own levels, characters, and charm.

Play seating matchmaker to please picky characters.

Discover each character's unique traits—relatable, outlandish, and everything in between.

Piece together satisfying puzzles with no timers or leaderboards.

Unlock fun new scenarios as you progress—from bus rides to banquets!

