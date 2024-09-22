Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cicada Games, Gamera Games, Isles of Sea & Sky

Isles of Sea and Sky To Release Big Update This Week

Isles of Sea and Sky is getting a new free update this week, providing new content and quality-of-life updates among the additions

Isles of Sea and Sky gets a major update on September 24, 2024, with new content and quality-of-life improvements.

Indie game developer Cicada Games and publisher Gamera Games have given Isles of Sea and Sky an official release date of later this month. This update is essentially covering a number of sites that the community has requested. They include an Exit Island so you can get to the overworld quickly, a rework of the Frozen Spire Albatrosses, multiple quality-of-life improvements, and the addition of a map for all islands except the end-game island. The update will be added to the game on September 24, 2024.

Isles of Sea and Sky

Solve open-world puzzles: Complete puzzles and explore in whatever order you choose. Get stuck? Feel free to leave a puzzle and return to it later with a new perspective.

Controls are simple and directional only; designed so that people of most physical abilities can enjoy. For puzzle novices and experts: Isles of Sea and Sky is designed for all skill levels, making sure there's plenty to do, collect, and challenge yourself with if you're a puzzle expert, but the game is also approachable for puzzling beginners.

