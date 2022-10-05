It's The Final Raid Hour Of Yveltal's Shiny Release In Pokémon GO

It is the final Raid Hour of Yveltal's current Shiny release raid rotation in Pokémon GO. Tonight, October 5th, 2022, Yveltal Raid Hour will bring Tier Five raids to most gyms in the game. All of these raids will feature the fearsome Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon of Kalos, which can, of course, now be encountered in its Shiny form. This may be your last best chance at Yveltal for some time, as Xerneas is set to take its place with a Shiny release of its own this weekend. Let's get into the details of this exciting Raid Hour and take a look at what's to come for raids in October 2022 in Pokémon GO.

Here are the Legendary Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release)

Yveltal (currently active, with a Shiny release) October 8th – October 20th: Xerneas with a Shiny release

Xerneas with a Shiny release October 20th – October 27th: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina October 27th – November 8th: Origin Forme Giratina

The Raid Hours for the month include:

October 5th, 2022: Yveltal

Yveltal October 12th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 19th, 2022: Xerneas

Xerneas October 26th, 2022: Altered Forme Giratina

Altered Forme Giratina November 2nd, 2022: Origin Forme Giratina

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this October 2022:

September 27th – October 8th, 2022: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny October 8th – October 20th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric October 20th – November 8th: Mega Banette debuting in the game

For tonight's Raid Hour, here are some top counters to take on Yveltal:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock, Discharge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Yveltal with efficiency.

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Meteor Beam)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Tapu Koko (Volt Switch, Dazzling Gleam)

Zacian – Hero Forme (Quick Attack, Play Rock)