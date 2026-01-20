Posted in: Asmodee, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Catan, Catan – On the Road
Catan – On the Road Announced For Spring 2026 Release
For those who wish they could play the game of Catan anywhere, a new title is coming out this Spring called Catan – On the Road
Article Summary
- Catan – On the Road is a fast-paced, portable card game coming Spring 2026 from Catan Studio and Asmodee.
- Experience classic Catan strategy with sessions lasting about 15 minutes, ideal for gaming anywhere.
- Familiar mechanics return, including resource collection, trading, and building toward victory points.
- Innovative trading rewards let all players participate, making each turn more interactive and dynamic.
Catan Studio and Asmodee have announced a new title in the Catan series, as Catan – On the Road will be released this Spring. This is a fast-paced card game that brings all of the gameplay of the tabletop board game and condenses it down to an easy-to-carry and play card game, where sessions can be over in about 15 minutes. You can read more about it below as the game will launch on April 3.
Catan – On the Road
Catan involves players building, trading, and planning their way to victory as they grow a shared island through smart resource choices and negotiation. On The Road keeps that core experience intact with a fast, portable design that enables play in new and interesting places and ways. In Catan – On the Road, players are working to reach seven victory points first, using many familiar mechanics from Catan with a little twist: Collecting resources by drawing cards, building from a shared pool of available options, and trading with either the bank or each other. Trade is incentivized even more in this game: The player who is not actively taking their turn gets to draw a bonus resource card for participating in a trade.
"On The Road gives players a great Catan experience in a fast, fresh format," said Benjamin and Guido Teuber, Co-CEOs of Catan GmbH. "Playing exclusively using cards makes On the Road easy to bring along wherever you go, and we hope it creates a great new gateway into our broader game portfolio for new players."
"We were looking for a fun way to experience the joy of the Catan board game in an easy-to-learn and fast-to-play card game and came up with this new design which includes all the important Catan elements of harvesting, trading, and building," said Benjamin Teuber, Co-CEO and the game's designer at Catan GmbH. "I especially enjoy the tweak to trading, which makes this important aspect of Catan into a whole new experience!"