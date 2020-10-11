Torchlight III Shows Off A New Trailer During RazerCon

During RazerCon this weekend, Perfect World Entertainment showed off the latest trailer for Torchlight III. The video called "Welcome To The Frontier" was shown off as part of the event, showcasing new content not yet seen in the game including original animations, combat, and other info on the game for those who have never played a Torchlight title before. It actually looks really awesome and reminds us of the previous two entries while pushing forward with new content. You can check out the new trailer below with over five minutes' worth of content in it as the game will be released on October 13th for PC, Ps4, and Xbox One.

It's been a century since the events of Torchlight II, and the Ember Empire is in decline. In Torchlight III, Novastraia is again under threat of invasion and it's up to you to defend against the Netherim and its allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and new adventures! Explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft gear, or use magic to enter unknown dungeons! There's always something to do in the new frontier. It's time to rebuild – and that includes you! Enjoy your very own fort, where you can upgrade gear and renovate your fort to show off to your friends and the world. Whether it's armor, weapons, dyes, recipes, or even new pets…there's always more to find as you battle through dungeons and take on dangerous foes. Fight your way to fame and glory with your loyal companion! Add skills and equip them with gear to make them stronger. Each species comes in a myriad of colors and styles, so make sure to collect them all! With four unique classes to choose from, players can utilize class-specific mechanics to maximize damage and their odds of survival. Combine epic gear, Relic powers, and class abilities to customize your playstyle.