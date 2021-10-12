Jacksepticeye & Tiltify Announce This Year's Thankmas Event

Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin along with Tiltify have come together to announce his annual Thankmas event will happen this December. Happening from December 1st-13th, the streamer will be hitting up all of his friends and anyone who wishes to participate in the charity fundraising efforts, as all of the proceeds for this year's event will support New Story. For those of you not familiar with it, this is a charity aimed to end global homelessness through new and creative solutions such as 3D printed houses. All of which is done to help teams everywhere build faster and more cost-effective homes. Anyone who streams on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok can be part of Thankmas as the event draws in tons of participants, as Jacksepticeye himself will close out the event on December 13th. You can read more about it below along with the video announcement going over the details.

Jacksepticeye will kick off Thankmas with his own stream on December 11, 2021. His goal is to build 10 communities and provide new homes for 1,000 families. He has also created tiered incentives for donations, awarding fundraisers with the opportunity to receive curated content every quarter that follows the families that have been helped, as well as the ability to name streets or buildings in the new communities. The top five fundraisers will be invited to an exclusive vision trip to visit one of the new communities they helped build in Latin America. Flights, accommodations, meals and ground transportation will all be provided. This year's Thankmas continues to build upon the relationship between Jacksepticeye and Tiltify, as well as Thankmas co-producers Real Good Touring (RGT), the largest touring company in the digital space with a mission to make amazing events for talented online creators. Jacksepticeye and Tiltify have partnered for this annual charity stream event over the past two years, in tandem with other fundraising events like Hope from Home, which raised over $1.9 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. Last year's Thankmas raised over $4.7 million to support Red Nose Day's efforts to end child poverty and tackle food insecurity and child hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together, Jacksepticeye and Tiltify are looking to raise even more this year for New Story.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE BIGGEST CREATOR COLLAB OF THE YEAR! (https://youtu.be/f1uEBIZykms)

"Heading into the holidays, following the aftermath of a global pandemic, I wanted to set high, yet achievable goals for my annual Thankmas event to encourage everyone to get involved with New Story to help end global homelessness. This organization allows us to give back to families around the world who cannot secure adequate housing," said Sean McLoughlin. "Working with Tiltify makes it possible for us to bring together the global community to spread awareness and make the biggest impact possible for those in need. I look forward to having my friends and fans get involved for what I hope to be the most successful Thankmas to date!" "Jacksepticeye is not only one of the most popular creators in the world, but also the most generous. We are so glad to be able to continue our relationship with him to help support underserved families across the globe," said Michael Wasserman, co-founder and CEO of Tiltify. "New Story is an incredible charity, tackling this global issue head on with innovative technology that is making the heavily daunting task of ending homelessness feel that much more achievable. We look forward to this year's Thankmas and further serving the next generation of socially-conscious consumers through collaborative and entertaining experiences."