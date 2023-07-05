Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Trailers, Video Games | Tagged: Haemimont Games, Jagged Alliance 3

Jagged Alliance 3 Receives The Brand-New Arsenal Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Jagged Alliance 3, as the team at THQ Nordic shows off the complete list of weapons at your disposal.

THQ Nordic and developer Haemimont Games have released a new trailer this morning for Jagged Alliance 3, going over all the weapons you'll have. The trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom, goes over the arsenal they will provide you and how everything will work. They give a short diagram of each weapon and then demonstrate its practical use. This is basically here to give you an idea of how you'll be able to utilize each one effectively in the game ahead of its launch. Enjoy the trailer before the game comes out on July 14th.

"Grand Chien, a nation of rich natural resources and deep political divides, is thrown into chaos when the elected president goes missing and a paramilitary force known as "The Legion" seizes control of the countryside. Now, the President's family has pulled together all their resources, including an arrangement with the powerful Adonis corporation, to hire a group of skilled mercenaries tasked with finding the President and bringing order back to the country. In Jagged Alliance 3, select from a huge cast of mercenaries, all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories. Then go out and explore Grand Chien as you meet new people, earn money, grow your team, and ultimately make your own decisions that will decide the country's fate."

Engage in rich, tactical turn-based combat.

Recruit from a large cast of unique mercenaries, including many familiar fan favorites.

Loot, salvage, and customize an arsenal of weaponry and equipment.

Choose from a wide array of special perks to customize your mercs as they level up.

Decide the fate of Grand Chien in an open RPG structure.

Control territory, train the locals, command multiple parties, and defend against enemy forces in an alive, active world.

Experience the campaign with friends in online co-op mode.

